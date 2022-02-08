KeyCorp Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $98.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $92.94. 8,420,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,129,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $537,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 22.6% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

