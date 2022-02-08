KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

COP stock opened at $92.94 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

