Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

KEYUF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

Shares of KEYUF opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

