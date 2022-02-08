Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

NASDAQ KE traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,077. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $462.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,645. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 47,210 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

