Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.63 billion-$19.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.04 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.44. 55,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,638. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average of $136.27.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.