Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.63 billion-$19.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.04 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.44. 55,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,638. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average of $136.27.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

