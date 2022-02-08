KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Issues Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

KKR stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

