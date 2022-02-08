KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.21

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and traded as low as $15.75. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 53,961 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:KIO)
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
