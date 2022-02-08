KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.21

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and traded as low as $15.75. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 53,961 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 534,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 146,151 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 117,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,129 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

