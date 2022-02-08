Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.78, but opened at $59.97. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Kodiak Sciences shares last traded at $63.28, with a volume of 2,622 shares.

KOD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.57.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 788,018 shares of company stock worth $43,783,520 and have sold 21,726 shares worth $1,846,531. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after buying an additional 551,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after acquiring an additional 184,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,182,000 after buying an additional 179,820 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after acquiring an additional 175,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after buying an additional 157,325 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.50.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

