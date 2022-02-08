Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.11.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $76,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $231,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,114 shares of company stock worth $1,777,780. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,346 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $10,292,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,544 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

