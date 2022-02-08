KuCoin Token Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.93 or 0.00046305 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $14.21 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00041890 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00106531 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

