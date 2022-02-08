Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.380-$3.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.40 billion-$15.40 billion.

OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.98. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kyocera from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

