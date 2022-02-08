L2 Asset Management LLC Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,705 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $300.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.06. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

