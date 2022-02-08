L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

LHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $217.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.61. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $181.60 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

