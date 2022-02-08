Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $292.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, LabCorp has outperformed its industry. In the third quarter of 2021, LabCorp’s overall base Business improved 14.6%. Covance Drug Development delivered higher sales on strong base business growth. In terms of COVID-19 response, in the third quarter, LabCorp experienced greater-than-anticipated COVID testing volumes. The company’s recent receipt of the FDA’s EUA for a combined COVID and flu-at-home collection kit is another upside. On projection of an improved outlook for the rest of the year, the company has raised its full-year guidance. Notably, LabCorp exited the third quarter with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. However, the earnings figure declined on a year-over-year basis. Diagnostics revenues in the quarter were significantly impacted by decelerating demand for COVID-19 testing.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LH. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.40.

NYSE:LH opened at $274.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.82. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $223.36 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

