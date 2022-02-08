Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.11. Ladder Capital posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after buying an additional 352,122 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 339.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 83,274 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39 and a beta of 2.09. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

