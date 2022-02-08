Ladder Capital (LADR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LADR opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39 and a beta of 2.09. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 615.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ladder Capital by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ladder Capital by 27.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 30,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

