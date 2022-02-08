Ladder Capital (LADR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LADR opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39 and a beta of 2.09. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 615.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ladder Capital by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ladder Capital by 27.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 30,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.