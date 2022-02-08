Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.43. 14,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.