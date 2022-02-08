Largo Resources (LGO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Largo Resources (NYSE: LGO):
- 2/4/2022 – Largo Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/4/2022 – Largo Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Largo Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – Largo Resources was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 1/25/2022 – Largo Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/18/2022 – Largo Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$18.00.
- 1/5/2022 – Largo Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:LGO opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $559.24 million and a P/E ratio of 18.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.98.
Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.
