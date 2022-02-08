Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lazard in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $40.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lazard by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

