Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 524 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.13.

NYSE HUM opened at $430.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

