Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. UFP Industries accounts for approximately 0.4% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in UFP Industries by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,877. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

