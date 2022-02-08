Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Trading Up 4.3%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.00. Approximately 9,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,684,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after buying an additional 982,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $22,159,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.