Lepricon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,186.00 (L3P)

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Lepricon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lepricon has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lepricon has a total market cap of $513,563.69 and approximately $51,186.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00041800 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00105378 BTC.

Lepricon Profile

Lepricon (L3P) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Buying and Selling Lepricon

