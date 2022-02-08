Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 790,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $133,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $148.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $135.10 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRDA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

