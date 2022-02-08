Lightning eMotors, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lightning eMotors in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.78). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Lightning eMotors stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth approximately $12,966,000. Bank of The West boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 709,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 691.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 12.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

