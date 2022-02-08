Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives $25.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,256. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $247.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -130.43%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

