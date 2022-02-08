LINK Market Capitalization Achieves $830.93 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $139.05 or 0.00323099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $830.93 million and $1.40 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LINK has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.04 or 0.07070946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,192.79 or 1.00364645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00052031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00054281 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006336 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

