Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Liquidia alerts:

LQDA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $335.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired 117,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur S. Kirsch acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Liquidia by 654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 120,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liquidia by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 44,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.