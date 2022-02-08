Lithium (LITH) Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Lithium has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Lithium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithium has a market capitalization of $14.24 million and $581,901.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lithium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.61 or 0.07047889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,023.44 or 0.99971588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00051929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054874 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,846,899,616 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lithium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lithium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lithium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.