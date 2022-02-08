Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives $311.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $318,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,437 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,091 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 35.3% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.3% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS opened at $254.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.69 and a 200-day moving average of $288.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.