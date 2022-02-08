Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives $311.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.60.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $318,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,437 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,091 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of LFUS opened at $254.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.69 and a 200-day moving average of $288.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.
About Littelfuse
Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.
