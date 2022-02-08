LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Tops $0.0168

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $847,430.42 and approximately $2,818.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00330425 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000125 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006493 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000957 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.64 or 0.01175664 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.