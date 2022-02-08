Loki (LOKI) Achieves Market Cap of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,069.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.73 or 0.07106545 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00305988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.00764268 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00072622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.32 or 0.00411707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00229532 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.