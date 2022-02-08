Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stake Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,553 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.91.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.