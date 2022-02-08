Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,181 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

