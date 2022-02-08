Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $13.25 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 169,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 153,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

