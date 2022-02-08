Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after buying an additional 616,811 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $227.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.