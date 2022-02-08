LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $258.00 at Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LPLA. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.63.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $179.88 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $122.07 and a 12-month high of $184.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.85 and a 200-day moving average of $159.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

