Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of LUCD stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.36% of Lucid Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

