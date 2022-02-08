M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MDC’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3% and 6.2%. The company continues to be challenged by supply chain issues, material shortages and municipal delays. In fact, its fourth-quarter cycle times extended by nearly two weeks sequentially as the company experienced ongoing disruptions at various stages of the build process. MDC expects these issues to persist in the future. Also, it provided a tepid guidance for first-quarter 2022 deliveries. That said, favorable demand and pricing trends in many markets served, a lack of existing home supply, the build-to-order operating model and focus on more affordable homes are likely to position it well for 2022.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.40.

MDC opened at $44.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 7.75. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

