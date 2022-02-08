Ma Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MAF) Insider Alexandra Goodfellow Buys 3,871 Shares

Ma Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MAF) insider Alexandra Goodfellow bought 3,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.75 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.25 ($21,276.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

