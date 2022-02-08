Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,951,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,555 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 210,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 111,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,609. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.