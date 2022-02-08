Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

