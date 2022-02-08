Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,031. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

