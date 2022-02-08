Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 73.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $110.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

