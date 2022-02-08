Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,599,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,111,000 after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,123,000 after purchasing an additional 962,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,704,000 after purchasing an additional 203,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,708,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.