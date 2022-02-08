Mackay Shields LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,402,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 70,904 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.6% of Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $339,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $171.66 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,991 shares of company stock worth $6,064,404. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

