Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 44,283 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,283 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,891,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.21.

CRTO stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

