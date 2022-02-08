Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after buying an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,585,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,463,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,076,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,502 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

