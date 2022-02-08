Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 339,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NOV were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the second quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 59.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after purchasing an additional 385,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 19.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

