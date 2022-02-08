Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,177 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Cameco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Cameco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCJ opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -284.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

